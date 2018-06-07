Silk Road countries invite to visit their historical, cultural monuments

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Turkic Council member countries join hands to attract tourists from Europe and the U.S., Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 12th meeting of the tourism working group of the Turkic Council took place in Almaty, involving tour operators, reps of state bodies and Turkic Council leadership. It focused on the end price for the Contemporary Silk Way tour, cooperation of tour operators, widening the consortium consisting of reps of travel companies of member states.



The Contemporary Silk Way tour route starts running in Turkey to lie through Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The tour lasts 14-16 days. All the tourists will go sightseeing across the four countries. All those willing may combine their tour themselves and visit, for example, just two countries.



"Tourists will visit Almaty, and then travel by train to Turkestan, Shymkent and Taraz and leave then for Bishkek. The travelers will visit historical monuments of the Silk Road age, including the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi. The world observes rise in culture and heritage tourism. People are interested in cultural and historical monuments of other cultures. Philosophy and culture of Central Asia, Turkic-speaking countries attract tourists from Europe, the U.S. and Asia. We try to propose them as many interesting routes as possible to comply with the requests at affordable prices," Turkic Council Deputy Secretary General Dr. Ömer Kocaman said.