Silk Road Culture Expo highlights cultural exchange and innovation

DUNHUANG. KAZINFORM - The first Silk Road International Cultural Expo is to drop its curtain on Sept. 21 in northwestern China's Dunhuang, Gansu province. As the only international cultural festival specifically for Belt and Road countries, the exhibition of over 8,000 exhibits was designed to shed light on multiculturalism and creative designs.

The exhibits, from 16 countries and 15 Chinese provinces and regions, were grouped together under various categories including antiques, fabrics, porcelain, publications, photos, design and animation.

The two-day event centered on cultural exchange, cooperation and innovation.



President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the expo on its opening day, calling for more cultural exchange, the promotion of cultural equality, the protection of cultural heritage and improvements to cultural cooperation and innovation.



The expo attracted 95 foreign delegations from 85 countries as well as five international organizations. Coupled with the 66 overseas participants, a total of more than 1,000 guests attended the expo, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.