Silk Road, Road of Dialogue int’l expedition completes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The press conference dated to the completion of the Silk Road, Road of Dialogue international expedition took place today at the QazaqGeography in Nur-Sultan.

The team covered more than 4,000 km departing from Almaty. The goal of the expedition is to promote the potential of domestic and inbound tourism cataloguing tourist sites along the road, generate proposals for improving the infrastructure and map out new trans-border routes.

As earlier reported the team departed on August 30 to tour Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. the The 30-day trip brought together journalists, photographers, travel bloggers and tour operators.