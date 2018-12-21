Silk Visa to be launched in early 2019

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed to launch single Central Asia visa (Silk Visa) in early 2019, according to Acting First Deputy Chairman of the Uzbek State Committee for tourism Ulugbek Kasimkhojayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his words, the visa is launched for the purpose of joint attraction of foreign tourists to the Central Asian region and popularization of this route as a whole. The Silk Visa will be officially launched in February 2019.



The project has already been adjusted by both countries' tourism authorities.



In his words, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have also expressed interest in the project. Kazakhstani side plans to attract Azerbaijan and Turkey to Silk Visa as well.



Recall that in June 2018, Chairperson of the Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva proposed to introduce single Central Asian visa to boost tourism in the region.