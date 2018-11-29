Silver coin with diamond released into circulation in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - "Kokborі" collectible coins of "Cult animals - totems of nomads" series were released into circulation on November 28 by the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the financial regulator reports.

Kokbori ("Heavenly Wolf") was one of the main totem animals in the minds of the Proto-Turkic people. It is the ancestor spirit, guardian spirit, presiding deity that controls the whole universe. In the beliefs of the nomadic peoples, a wolf was considered one of the most significant symbols associated with the sky.

The Kokbori coins having a face value of KZT 5,000 and KZT 500 were made of silver using the gold-plating technology and have a diamond insert. On the reverse of the coins, there is a composition of a naturalistic and stencil image of a wolf's head with a diamond insert and the inscription "Көкбөрі". Around the perimeter of the coin, there is a wide edging with wolf figures made in the Saka animal style.

The Kokbori coins of KZT 200 and KZT 100 were made of Melchior. The gold-plating technology was used to produce the KZT 200 coins. On the reverse of the coins, there is a composition of a naturalistic and stencil image of a wolf's head and the inscription "Көкбөрі". Around the perimeter of the coin, there is a wide edging with the Saka animal style wolf figures.

The KZT 5,000 coins were made of sterling silver (777.5 grams, 100 mm in diameter) integrated with a 2-millimeter diamond, proof quality, circulation - 200 pieces; the KZT 500 coins were made of sterling silver, weight - 31.1 g, diameter - 38.61 mm, with a 1 mm diamond, proof quality, circulation - 3,000 pieces; the KZT 200 coins were made of Melchior, weight - 15 g, diameter - 33 mm, proof-like quality, circulation - 3,000 pieces; the KZT 100 coins were made of Melchior, weight - 11.17 g, diameter - 31 mm, brilliant uncirculated quality, circulation - 30,000 pieces.

The collectible coins having the face values of KZT 5,000, KZT 500, KZT 200, and KZT 100 shall be used nationwide at their face values for all types of payments, for the transfer to bank accounts, and shall be exchanged without any limitation at all banks of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The collectible coins were minted by the Kazakhstan Mint of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The collectible coins can be purchased at all regional branches of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as through the online store at www.nationalbank.kz