Since its independence, Kyrgyzstan received more than $ 8 bln assistance

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Since its independence Kyrgyzstan received $ 8 billion 280 million 400 thousand in the form of aid and grants from international financial institutions, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sooronbay Zheenbekov said today at the meeting of the Coordinating Council for Cooperation with the development partners.

According to his data, over 25 years of Kyrgyzstan's independence 354 loan and grant agreements have been signed with international financial institutions. In total this makes $ 8 billion 280 million 400 thousand.

"These funds were spent for projects in the social sphere, in the various sectors of the economy, health, education, transport, agriculture and energy.

Significant funds have been spent for maintenance of the budget and reducing the negative impact of international crises and risks," he said.

Also, the prime minister stressed that a key challenge for the government in the medium term will be increasing the volume of investment in social and manufacturing infrastructure. The financing of these areas is a priority, and the usage of international assistance should be effective and aimed at the sustainable development priorities of the country, to achieve practical results to improve the lives of people, Kabar says.