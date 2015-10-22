  • kz
    Singapore company to invest in brown coal deposit development

    08:53, 22 October 2015
    Photo: None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Singapore company plans to invest in the development of local brown coal deposit "Mamytskoe" located in Aktobe region.

    The preliminary agreement was signed by Governor of the region Berdybek Saparbayev, the initiator of the project, director of "Aktobetermokoks" Assem Mahmetbai and president of Singapore company "Azura International" Kui Nakamura. "Mamytskoe" field reserves amount to more than 598 million tons of coal. The deposit is located 35 kilometers from the railway station Kempirsay. Production license belongs to LLP "Aktobetermokoks" which is a strategic partner of JSC "NC"SPK "Aktobe". The project envisages construction of coal mining and processing plant with capacity up to 3 000 000 tons of briquetted coal a year. Preliminary volume of investments is more than $40 million; the next is more than $15 million. The plant will created 250 jobs during construction and 150 permanent positions after the plan's commissioning. Approximate duration of the project is 2016-2018.

