Singapore confirms 27 new cases of Zika infection

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM Singapore confirmed 27 new cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection on Sunday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a statement.

Sunday's update brings the total number of Zika infections in Singapore to 242. The MOH said among these newly reported cases, 25 cases are linked to the Aljunied Crescent, Sims Drive, Kallang Way and Paya Lebar Way cluster.

The statement revealed that there is a potential new cluster involving one previously reported case and a new case on Sunday. They both live in Joo Seng Road area. The other new case has no known links to any existing cluster.

The NEA has been continuing with vector control operations to control the Aedes mosquito population in Aljunied Crescent, Sims Drive, Kallang Way and Paya Lebar Way.

As of Sept. 3, 62 breeding habitats have been detected and destroyed. Officers and volunteers were also continuing with outreach efforts in Paya Lebar Way and Kallang Way.

The government agency said they would be carrying out vector control operations and outreach efforts at Joo Seng Road.