Singapore interested in IT co-op with Kazakhstan

BEIJING-SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM Glen Francis, the CEO of CIO Academy Asia (an information and communication technology academy based in Singapore), praises Kazakhstan's pursuit for digitalization and smart technology outlined in the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, "New Development Opportunities Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution", Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.

"CIO Academy Asia congratulates Kazakhstan for taking a strategic approach to modernise your country for the betterment of citizens living in Kazakhstan. Becoming more Digital and Smart is the only way for organizations and nations to embrace innovation and disruptive ideas to stay ahead of the game whilst improving lives of all," he said.







Glen Francis noted that being digital is within the community's and CIO Academy Asia's DNA, and most of the members of the community have been in the field of technology of the last 20-30 years.

"We see technology changing ever faster, and for companies and nations who know how to harness it, they stay ahead of others. We hope to be a partner and a contributor of knowledge and skills for talents in Kazakhstan.Look forward working with you and your team. Also holding a summit in Kazakhstan," he underlined.