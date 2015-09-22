Singapore investors familiarized with Kazakhstan&#39;s investment opportunities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Investment Road Show of Kazakhstan's opportunities for Singapore investors took place on September 18, 2015 in Singapore.

The event was organized by the National Agency for Export and Investment «KAZNEX INVEST», with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Singapore and the Singapore Business Federation. In his welcoming speech Kazakhstan Ambassador to Singapore Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhataev familiarized the participants with the socio-economic situation in Kazakhstan, including the new economic policy "Nurly Zhol". Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhataev invited Singaporean investors to mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as stressed the dynamically developing bilateral relations and the introduction of visa-free regime to Singapore citizens. The Kazakh delegation was headed by the Vice-Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Rakhim Oshakbayev. Also the delegation included representatives of national companies, regional government offices, as well as representatives of the "Khorgos-East Gate" and "Chemical Park Taraz" special economic zones and some other private companies. Vice-Minister Oshakbayev presented the investment climate in Kazakhstan, and also spoke about the measures taken to modernize and improve Kazakhstan economy. At the event Singaporean business were presented the investment opportunities of Kazakhstan in priority sectors such as mining and metallurgy, machinery, chemical and petrochemical, construction materials, agriculture, food industry, infrastructure, transport and logistics, as well as new Kazakhstan's initiatives in the field of investor relations, including state supporting measures. Source: MFA press service