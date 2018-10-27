Singapore keen on studying Kazakhstan's experience in ensuring inter-ethnic, inter-religious accord

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Public Development Berik Aryn met with Ambassador of Singapore to Kazakhstan Zulkifli Bin Baharudin in Astana, the Ministry's press service said.

The sides discussed the ways of deepening cooperation between the two states in religious and interethnic accord as well as developing civil society, youth policy etc.



Berik Aryn briefed on the main areas of the Ministry's work and Kazakhstan's successful experience of ensuring peace and harmony among various ethnic groups. The Minister talked about the Kazakh President's initiatives on creation of a unique model of unity and harmony by means of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and the Congress of the World and Traditional Religions Leaders. The 6th Congress was held October 10-11 in Astana.



In turn, the Singaporean diplomat highly praised the internal policy of Kazakhstan which ‘ensures peaceful and stable development of the multi-ethnic country.' The Ambassador expressed interest in studying Kazakhstan's experience and establishing closer ties to ensure constant exchange of experience and information in this issue, including through the Honorary Consulate of Singapore in Kazakhstan.



At the end of the meeting, the sides confirmed mutual interest in establishing cooperation in development of halal-industry as per the memorandum signed between the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan Muslims and Halal Quality Centre of Singapore, in development of youth volunteer activity , attraction of civil institutions to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals as well as prevention of religious extremism manifestations.