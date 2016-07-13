Singapore partners Microsoft to explore digital gov't services

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Singapore will partner with Microsoft to explore opportunities in co-creating next-generation digital government services for its Smart Nation masterplan.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister-In-Charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan made such annoucement on Tuesday at this year's World Cities Summit conference track.

He said the government will explore next-generation government services based on a shift toward conversational computing - specifically, the use of intelligent software programs known as chatbots for selected public services where appropriate.

These chatbots will function as digital representatives, simulating human behavior in order to make interactions simpler, more efficient, and more consistent.

The Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore (IDA) will explore with Microsoft on a new computing proof-of-concept (POC) that builds conversational intelligence into public services, with the aim of making them more anticipatory, accessible, engaging and inclusive for citizens and constituents.

"I believe there are more intuitive ways for government services to be delivered to our citizens. Everybody expects responsive and personalized interactions in real time," said Balakrishnan.

"This joint research project with Microsoft to demonstrate the utility of conversational computing for public services will be all the more pertinent."

"As everything around us becomes more digitized, Conversations as a Platform is a new shift that applies the understanding of human language to computers and computing, which can transform every industry," said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.

Kazinform refers to Xinhua