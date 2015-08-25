Singapore President dissolves parliament

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam, on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, dissolved Singapore's 12th parliament on Tuesday, indicating the general election will be held within the next three months.

The next move for the president is to issue a Writ of Election, which will specify the date of the Nomination Day, which should be no earlier than five days and no later than one month from the date the Writ is issued. The widely anticipated date for the general election is Sept. 12.

According to a report by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee in July, 29 electoral divisions have been recommended, comprising 13 Single Member Constituencies ( SMCs) and 16 Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs), with a total of 89 members of parliament (MPs) to be returned, two more than the current batch of 87, Kazinform refers to Xinhuanet.com.