Singapore's president elections committee issues only 1 certificate of eligibility

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Singapore's Elections Department said on Monday that the Presidential Elections Committee issued only one Certificate of Eligibility, Xinhua reports.

The document is given to the former House Speaker Halimah Yacob, local media reported, saying Halimah had arrived at the Election Department to take the certificate.

That is to say, Halimah will be declared Singapore's eighth president and the first female one shortly after nominations close at noon on Wednesday.

Singapore's Presidential Election 2017 requires candidates to have a Certificate of Eligibility, and a Community Certificate stating that he or she belongs to the Malay community.

Five individuals applied for a Certificate of Eligibility. Of these five individuals, three declared that they belonged to the Malay community and applied for Malay Community Certificates, according to the Elections Department.