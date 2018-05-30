Singapore's professor to lecture in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova met with Lim Siong Gua, a Professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore.

The Kazakh Secretary of State noted that Kazakhstan and Singapore have established diplomatic relations 25 years ago. She also briefed on Kazakhstan's Strategy 2050 aimed at joining the top 30 most developed countries of the world, system-based economic and political modernization, large-scale reforms in the sphere of civil service and fight against corruption.



According to her, Kazakhstan is interested in Singapore's social-economic development practice. It concerns civil service reforming issues, human resources upgrading and national economy digitalization.



"I would like to note our joint efforts in civil service modernization. I paid a visit to Singapore in 2014 to study state management and education issues. We adopt Singapore's methods, namely, division of civil servants into political and administrative categories. We have built the Corps A. it is the best practice of meritocracy of Singapore," she went on.



"I hope your seminars in Astana will let better understand the fundamental concepts of Singapore's model of meritocracy and will contribute to improvement of Kazakhstan's civil servants' skills. We hope that the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy will become a kind of Education Ambassador of Singapore to Kazakhstan and promote partnership between Kazakh and Singaporean educational establishments," the Secretary of State stressed.