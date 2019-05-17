  • kz
    Singapore to build network of world-class schools and colleges in Kazakhstan

    16:42, 17 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A Singaporean company will build a network of world-class schools and colleges in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    An appropriate road map was signed today by Singapore's KinderWorld International Group at the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable meeting held within the 2019 AEF. The road map aims at the implementation of the project ‘Construction of Educational Metropolis - Kindergarten, School, College, University' in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities.

    It was noted that a network of world-class schools and colleges as well as education campuses will be built in the nearest years.

    Besides, agreements on construction of data-centers and implementation of 5G projects were inked.

    In whole, Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable meeting ended with signing agreements on 45 projects worth 8.9bn U.S. dollars.

    Astana Economic Forum Education Education and Science
