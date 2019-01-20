Singapore to open continuing education centres in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Invest National Company JSC and Singapore's Pegasus Education Group reached an agreement of intent to realize an investment project in the sphere of education in the capital of Kazakhstan, the official website of the Astana administration reads.

Its main goal is provide education from nursery to higher and continuing education in Astana complying with the internationally recognized Singapore's education system, the press release reads.



It is expected to channel some USD 20 mln during the first stage of the project realization. About 300 workplaces will be created. Astana administration will render all-round support in providing state support measures to have the investment project realized.



The investor plans to build a kindergarten for no less than 200 kids, a secondary school for no less than 2,000 pupils and a college for more than 2,000 students, to attract no less than 30% of Kazakhstan's teachers of the total amount of teaching staff, to implement international programs with graduates receiving internationally accepted diplomas and/or certificates.



Pegasus Education Group founded in 1986 in Singapore has developed the private educational network of continuing education. Currently the company runs above 20 educational centres in Southeast Asia.