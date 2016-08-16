Singapore to participate in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM EXPO-2017 Singapore agreed to attend the EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition in Astana. An appropriate agreement was signed at a meeting of EXPO-2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev with the Second Director of the Emerging Markets Division of the Singaporean Trade and Industry Ministry Mr Wong Toon Joon, who had been appointed as the National Section Commissioner, and President of the National Association of Travel Agents of Singapore Devinder Ohri.

According to the press service of the Kazakh MFA, the sides discussed topical issues of cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment and scientific fields, including "green" technologies and participation of Singaporean companies in the international exhibition, pm.kz reported.

B. Jung said that Singapore is actively developing its "green" energy sector with US $ 3.4 billion allocated from the state budget for this purpose. Today, the renewable energy sphere provides 18 thousand jobs. He also noted that the holding of the EXPO in Astana will facilitate the flow of technology, improvement of the research base and image of Kazakhstan at the international arena.

As Khabar TV channel reported, following the meeting R.Zhoshibayev and Wong Tong Jun signed the Agreement on participation of Singapore in EXPO-2017.

At a meeting with President of the National Association of Tour Agents of Singapore Devinder Ohri, the parties discussed the possibility of attraction of Singaporean tourists to the upcoming exhibition. The cooperation of tour operators on sale of tickets and tour packages was discussed too. Devinder Ohri noted that holding the EXPO in Astana will enable the Singaporean people to visit Kazakhstan and boost flow of tourists to the country.



