    Singaporean, Malaysian investors plan to build waste recycling plant in S Kazakhstan

    18:09, 28 April 2016
    Photo: None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Investors from Singapore and Malaysia are planning to build a waste recycling plant in South Kazakhstan region.

    The potential investors revealed their plans at the meeting with akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region Beibut Atamkulov on Thursday.
    The sides cemented their plans by signing a memorandum of cooperation. The plant, according to investors, will use advanced recycling technologies.
    It is worth mentioning that guests from Malaysia and Singapore arrived in Shymkent to participate in the international investment forum. An exhibition of domestic producers kicked off the forum on Thursday.

    Tags:
    Turkestan region Kazakhstan Construction Regions News
