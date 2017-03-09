Singer 2017: Dimash Kudaibergenov to sing ‘All by Myself’ at 9th stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the 9th stage of Singer 2017 contest in China, Dimash Kudaibergenov will sing in English, Kazinform reports.

The list of the songs to be performed by the contestants at the 9th stage has been released in Sina weibo social network. Dimash is going to sing ‘All by Myself’ written by Eric Carmen in 1975.

It should be noted that this song was performed by Celine Dion in 1996 and the song became the world’s hit No.1.

As a reminder, Dimash has already passed four rounds of the contest. Only 3 of 7 contestants who started at the beginning of the show have been withdrawn.

In the fourth round of the 7th and 8th stages, Dimash took the third place with the Kazakh song ‘Dandidau’ and the fifth place with Chinese song ‘The morning came’.

Dimash ranked the fifth in the 4th round and passed to the next round.