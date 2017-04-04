Singer 2017 final: Dimash to sing aria from The Fifth Element

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the final stage of Singer-2017, Kazakhstani Dimash Kudaibergenov will sing Diva Plavalaguna's aria from The Fifth Element film in the Chinese language.

“On April 8, on the first day of the final, you will enjoy Adriano Celentano’s ‘Confessa’ and Diva Plavalaguna’s aria from The Fifth Element. Thank you for the support!” Dimash informed via his Instagram account.

The aria is a very complicated piece of music which became popular around the world thanks to Luc Besson’s film.



Dimash has successfully passed all the 10 rounds and qualified for the final stage. The semifinal of the contest will be shown on Hunan TV channel April 8.



