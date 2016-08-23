Sir Nils Olav the penguin receives military promotion at Edinburgh zoo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A highly decorated penguin has been given a promotion in a special ceremony at Edinburgh zoo.

A resident king penguin, Sir Nils Olav, is an honorary member of the king of Norway's guard and inspects the soldiers when they visit the Scottish capital. One of a colony and knighted in 2008, the penguin has now been given the new title of Brig Sir Nils Olav.

The honour was bestowed on the animal in a ceremony attended by more than 50 Norwegian soldiers from the unit. The troops are taking part in this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Barbara Smith, acting chief executive for the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said: "We are honoured to host his majesty the king of Norway's guard as they bestow a prestigious new title upon our king penguin, Sir Nils Olav. It is a very proud moment and represents the close collaboration between our two countries."

During the ceremony, Sir Nils paraded along the zoo's penguin walk, while inspecting the guard.

Brig David Allfrey, producer and chief executive of the tattoo, added: "This is a fantastic example of the great relations between our two countries. At the tattoo we have many inspecting officers, but this is by far my favourite."

Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com