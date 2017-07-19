Сircus animals march along Almaty streets

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A parade of circus animals has been held in the streets of Almaty City in honor of a new performance by the Kazakh State Circus, Kazinform correspondent reports.



Citizens and guests of the metropolis watched the colorful procession of a caravan of camels, tame bears and ponies along Abay street from the circus building to the Republic Square. In addition, the festive column included rope walkers, acrobats and jugglers. All in all, about 70 artists and creative groups took part in the procession.



The passers-by showed interest and, using their smartphones, filmed what was going on.

The event is timed to the premiere of new performance "Yer Tostik".



"The features of our new performance 'Yer Tostik' is that we use elements of a laser show there. In total, about 200 people work on today's cavalcade and performance. This is completely our authorial production, and we dedicate it to Astana Expo 2017 exhibition," said Director of the Kazakh State Circus Bakyt Bokebayev.

