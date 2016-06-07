Sitting of CIS Heads of Government Council to be held in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov arrived in Kyrgyzstan for participation in the sitting of the CIS Heads of Government of Council and in the sitting of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammetkalyi Abulgaziyev and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan Aiymdos Bozzhigitov welcomed K. Massimov in the airport of Bishkek.

The program of the visit of K. Massimov also includes signing of declarations of the sitting of the CIS Head of Government Council and meetings with President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov.