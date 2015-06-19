Sitting of commission on awarding prizes and grants to journalists held in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova held a sitting of the public commission on awarding prizes and grants and commendation from the President in the mass media sphere in 2015 was held in Akorda today.

"The mass media of Kazakhstan work on formation of one common Kazakhstani identity, strengthen patriotism and consolidate the society of the country. This is especially important in the context of the political reforms and implementation of large-scale projects in the country that were initiated by the President of Kazakhstan in the Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy and in his Address to the Nation "Nurly Zhol", G. Abdykalikova said.

She also noted that the state rendered all-around support to journalists and supported implementation of challenging projects in the sphere of information. One of the important mechanisms of such support is awarding of prizes, grants and commendation of the President of Kazakhstan.

81 documents were submitted for consideration of the public commission, including 64 documents for journalists, 17 for creative teams. Thus, 29 of them are from print media, 44 - from electronic media, 8 - from the candidates not representing any mass media.

As a result, the commission would recommend the President of Kazakhstan to award two prizes, two grants for mass media representatives and award a commendation to four creative teams.