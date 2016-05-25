Sitting of EEU Heads of State Council to be held in Astana next week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The sitting of the EEU Heads of State Council will be held in Astana next week, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov informed.

The Head of Government of Kazakhstan delivered a speech at the forum of the Great Silk Road countries within the framework of the Astana Economic Forum.

K. Massimov reminded that a sitting of Heads of Government of the EEU member states took place in Armenia several days ago, where the main issue for discussion was implementation of two similar projects "Eurasian Economic Road" of the EEU and Chinese program "One belt one road".

"That sitting was focused on selecting the concepts and approaches, and the next sitting of the EEU Heads of State Council would work on their final approval," the Prime Minister noted.