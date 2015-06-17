Sitting of Kazakh-Indian intergovernmental commission took place in New Delhi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A sitting of the Kazakh-Indian intergovernmental commission took place in New Delhi on June 16-17, 2015. The sitting was focused on economic, scientific and technological and cultural cooperation and was chaired by Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Vladimir Shkolnik.

The sitting was held on the threshold of the official visit of Prime Minister of India N. Modi to Kazakhstan in July, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan informs.

The participants of the sitting considered the issues regarding future expansion of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic, agricultural, tourist, transport and industrial, military and technological, educational, cultural, scientific and energy spheres.

Upon completion of the sitting, the protocol reflecting all the reached agreements is planned to be signed.