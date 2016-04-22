Sitting of Kazakh-Lithuanian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation took place in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 11th sitting of Kazakh-Lithuanian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation took place in Astana today.

The sitting was chaired by Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan Natalya Korzhova and Minister of Economy of Lithuania Evaldas Gustas.

The sides discussed the relevant issues and promising directions of the bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Lithuanian in such spheres as transport, communication, information technologies, energy, environment protection, education and science, tourism, agriculture, land relations, geodesy, cartography and civil service.

The parties agreed to more actively work on increasing the volume of cargo transportation on the route Kazakhstan-Lithuania- Kazakhstan.

Agreements in the transport and transit spheres have been reached at the sitting as well as the agreements on development of joint projects in the logistics sphere including tariffs for transportation of cargo in both directions, the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan informs.

During the meeting the sides noted positive tendencies in cooperation within education program of Kazakhstan "Bolashak", academic mobility within the European program "Erasmus+" , and the sides reached an agreement regarding considering of an opportunity of implementation of joint education program for civil servants and holding of research works in the civil service sphere.

The Lithuanian side expressed the interest in development of cooperation in the spheres of education, science, information technologies and economy.

Kazakhstan also invited Lithuania to take part in the Winter Universiade-2017 in Almaty and in the EXPO-2017 in Astana.