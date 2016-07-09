  • kz
    Sitting of Land Reform Commission began in Astana

    10:37, 09 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A regular sitting of the Land Reform Commission began in Astana.

    Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture, Chairman of the Commission Askar Myrzakhmetov noted that the participants of this sitting will take decisions as a result of visiting sessions held in the regions of the country. He noted that the task groups developed a number of proposals that needed to be discussed.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State announced moratorium on the amendments to the Land Code of Kazakhstan.

     

