Sitting of SCO Ambassadors Club took place in Beijing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The third sitting of the SCO Ambassadors Club took place in Beijing on April 8, 2016, the press service of the SCO Secretariat informs.

The participants discussed the relevant issues of cooperation between the member states of the SCO including the issues of preparation for the upcoming SCO Summit scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan in June 2016.

Secretary General of the SCO R. Alimov informed the participants about the key events that are planned to be held on the threshold of the anniversary Summit in Beijing, Shanghai, Dushanbe and other cities of the SCO member states dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Organization.

Besides, new Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Tajikistan to China Parviz Davlatzoda took part in the sitting for the first time.