Sitting of Secretariat of Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to be held on August 9, 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will hold its sitting on August 9, 2017, Head of the Secretariat, Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed.

Summing up the results of the 15th sitting he noted that the members of the Secretariat made a significant contribution to promotion of honorable goals of the Congress.

"Under the conditions of the accumulated tension in the world, the Astana's Congress is becoming an important institute of the global and spiritual diplomacy. We see now that eradication of violence and building of the secure world is impossible without active involvement of religious leaders. In this regard I would like to draw your attention to the ideas of the President of Kazakhstan outlined in the Manifesto "The World. The 21st century. For example, religious leaders could work out consolidated approaches to the issues of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation," K. Tokayev said.

"It is important that the Secretariat is turning into an effective dialogue platform, where the representatives of the world and traditional religions work together, generate constructive ideas and recommendations," the Senate Speaker added.