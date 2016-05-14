Sittings of Land Reform Commission to be held every Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Land Reform Commission, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev proposed to hold sittings of the Land Reform Commission every Saturday.

"People will continue to ask questions. Thus, I propose to hold sittings of the Land Reform Commission every Saturday. It will help our people to understand and see this situation more clearly," B. Sagintayev told.

The members of the commission decided to hold sittings every Saturday at 10 am. The 1st sitting of the commission took almost 7 hours today. 63 of 75 members of the commission spoke at the sitting today.

As earlier reported, Prime Minister of Kazakhstani Karim Massimov signed the order "On establishment of the Land Reform Commission" a few days ago. The commission was established on the instruction of the Head of State.

The commission was established for discussion and explanation of the norms of the Land Code of Kazakhstan and development of proposals.