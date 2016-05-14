  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Sittings of Land Reform Commission to be held every Saturday

    17:28, 14 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Land Reform Commission, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev proposed to hold sittings of the Land Reform Commission every Saturday.

    "People will continue to ask questions. Thus, I propose to hold sittings of the Land Reform Commission every Saturday. It will help our people to understand and see this situation more clearly," B. Sagintayev told.

    The members of the commission decided to hold sittings every Saturday at 10 am. The 1st sitting of the commission took almost 7 hours today. 63 of 75 members of the commission spoke at the sitting today.

    As earlier reported, Prime Minister of Kazakhstani Karim Massimov signed the order "On establishment of the Land Reform Commission" a few days ago. The commission was established on the instruction of the Head of State.

    The commission was established for discussion and explanation of the norms of the Land Code of Kazakhstan and development of proposals.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture Government Land reform moratorium News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!