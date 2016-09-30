Situation in exchange market back to normal - Daniyar Akishev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

At the meeting, Mr. Akishev reported to President Nazarbayev on the current activity of the bank.



The Kazakh President stressed the importance of the bank's work as a regulator of the financial markets.



The Chairman of the National Bank, in turn, informed the Head of State on the situation in the exchange market and inflationary tendencies.



"Over the past eight months inflation rate has hit 5.4%. Based on your instruction the Government and local executive bodies implement the measures to avoid groundless growth of prices across the country. Given the recent stabilization of oil prices and the Russian ruble, situation in the exchange market normalized," Akishev said.



He also praised the growing number of deposit accounts in the national currency and the fact that Kazakhstani banks renewed lending, especially to SME.



In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions to the Chairman of the National Bank.