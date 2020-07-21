Situation with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stabilizing, Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan records around 1,500-1,600 coronavirus cases each day, Alexei Tsoi, Health Minister, told a government session on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the government session, the Health Minister noted that there had been a stabilizing trend in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Kazakhstan. According to him, the country reports 1,500-1,600 COVID-19 cases each day.

He went on to say that the total number of beds for COVID-19 patients in infectious and temporary hospitals had risen from 30.4 to 49.7 thousand in three weeks.

5.3 thousand more beds for COVID-19 patients have been provided at infectious hospitals. Temporary hospitals' bed occupancy has decreased by 20%, which has led to 14 thousand more beds and now is 69%. According to the minister, intensive care beds are 67% full, which dropped from 91% as a result of the quarantine measures.

The minister insisted that the country has a sufficient number of beds for COVID-19 and pneumonia patients.

According to the latest data, Kazakhstan has reported 1,630 new cases of COVID-19, including 745 symptoms-free ones, over the last 24 hours, thus, taking the country's total COVID-19 caseload to 73,468.