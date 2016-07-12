Six Belarusian companies receive CIS quality excellence awards

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Six Belarusian companies have received CIS awards for quality excellence. The award ceremony took place in the CIS Executive Committee on 12 July, BelTA has learned.

The Belarusian winners of the contest's diploma are the companies OOO Frandesa, OOO Biocom, Lida Milk Plant, ZAO Belzarubezhstroy, the Minsk locomotive depot of the Minsk division of Belarusian Railways. The prize recipient is SOOO Bel-Plast International.



Several companies, agencies, and institutions from Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have received diplomas and prizes of the contest, too.



Sergei Lebedev, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary, said he hopes that the contest will continue encouraging manufacturers in the CIS states to improve the quality of their products and secure high performance results.



The CIS quality excellence awards are bestowed via a contest upon institutions and companies in the CIS member states every two years. Winners are supposed to confirm the high quality of their merchandise or services for at least two years in addition to exporting their products to at least two CIS states.



The decision to bestow the 2015 CIS quality excellence awards was made at the session of the CIS Economic Council in Moscow on 18 March 2016, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.