Six billionth person of Earth celebrated 16th birthday in Almaty

Almaty-born 6 billionth resident of the Earth Rabiya Ermukhanova got her passport and identity card yesterday.Rabiya was awarded her planetary status 16 years ago, 24kz channel reports.

According to the United Nations Population Fund's estimates, world population had to reach the six billion mark on 12 October 1999. As it turned out, more than 100 thousand babies are born on the Earth every second, and it was decided to name all those born on this day the 6 billionth person. Rabiya was born 16 years ago in Almaty. Now she is a 10th grade student at the High School No.111. The numerous diplomas and certificates serve as a proof of her achievements in school olympiads and research competitions. She wants to be a landscape designer. Rabiya has a little brother - 7-year-old Anuar-Mansur, and a little sister - 13-year-old Nari, who has the title of the Little Ambassador of Peace.