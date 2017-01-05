  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Six children born on New Year's night in North Kazakhstan.

    11:30, 05 January 2017
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Two boys and four girls were born on New Year's night in regional perinatal center of North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing press service of regional health department.

    First child born in 2017 in North Kazakhstan is a 3,604 grams boy that parents named Arthur.

    Total 27 born babies were born in regional perinatal center on New Year's Eve, 14 of them - girls. According to the press service, all newborns and their mothers are healthy and feel good. Some have already been discharged from the hospital.

    In 2016 5,520 babies were born in the perinatal center of North Kazakhstan region.

     

    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Regions Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!