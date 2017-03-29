Six companies became partners of the Chinese pavilion EXPO-2017

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) awarded partner companies of China's EXPO-2017 pavilion, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

The State Grid Corporation of China and CEFC China Energy Company Ltd became "official partners" of China's EXPO-2017 pavilion.

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Industrial Bank Co. Ltd and China Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC) received the title of "gold sponsors" of the pavilion.



GCL became the "main supplier of goods and services" for the pavilion.

The ceremony was also attended by representatives of Chinese business and mass media. From Kazakh side 2nd Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the PRC Dulat Tabulov took part in it.

During the ceremony it was noted that the main preparations at China's pavilion are scheduled to be completed in mid-April and the pavillion wil be ready by mid-May.

Recall, on January 5, 2017, the China International Trade Promotion Committee (KCMT) presented its pavilion at EXPO-2017.

It should be reminded that China became the first state to sign a participation agreement with EXPO-2017.



The theme of the Chinese pavilion covering the area of 1,000 sq.m. will be "The Energy of Future, Green Silk Road" and will represent three thematic plots: past, present and future. The pavilion will include the following halls: a lobby, Energy Corridor, Wisdom and Practice of China, Energy Dream Theater, Global Mission and Cooperation, Exit and Guests Reception Hall. Interactive 3D technologies will be used in decoration of the halls, including artificial sun, etc.



Тumerous events will be organized at the Chinese Pavilion during the exhibition, including Kazakhstan-China cooperation forums in energy and tourism sectors, an exhibition of the Terracotta Army and other cultural and business activities.



And as many as 24 regions of China will hold their thematic days during the EXPO: Beijing (June 16-18), Jiangsu (June 20-22), Zhejiang (June 23), Hubei (June 26), XUAR (June 28-30), Shanghai (July 2-4), Shanxi (July 7-9), Ningxia (July 12), Hebei (July 14-16), Hunan (18th- July 20), Heilongjiang (July 22), Yunnan (July 24), Shaanxi (July 27-29), Qinghai (August 1), Fujian (August 3), Henan (August 8), Jiangxi (August 10), Hainan ( 14 August), Gansu (August 16), Guangdong (August 18-20), Inner Mongolia (August 22-24), Anhui (August 28), Sichuan (August 31), Shandong (September 6-8).



