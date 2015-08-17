Six died, five injured in road accident in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 6 people died as a result of a road accident which occurred in Almaty region August 16.

As the regional internal affairs department reports, the accident took place near the village of Shengeldy on the 112 km of the Almaty-Oskemen highway. Six people died as a result of collision of Mersedes Benz and Opel Zafira cars. Five more are reported to be hospitalized with various injuries to the nearest hospital. A criminal investigation has been launched.