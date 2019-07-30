  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Six died in two road accidents in Almaty region

    14:15, 30 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM Two fatal road accidents occurred in the early hours of Tuesday on Almaty-Oskemen and Kargaly-Mynbayevo highways in Almaty region, Kazinform learnt from the regional police department.

    The firstaccident occurred in Koksu municipality, near Balpyk settlement. A driver andtwo passengers of BMW-25 died at the spot after the car overturned. Two morepassengers and a child were hospitalized.

    Another road-trafficaccident was registered near Kargaly settlement of Zhambyl municipality. Twocars – SsangYong and Audi-100 collided with each other. Three people died andsix were injured as a result of the tragedy.

    Investigations areunderway.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!