    Six injured in shooting in W Kazakhstan town

    14:09, 10 December 2015
    URALSK. KAZINFORM Six people were injured in a shooting that occurred in Aksay town of the West Kazakhstan region, internal affairs department says.

    Police detained a 27-seven-year old man, resident of Aksay, and a 21-year-old man who lives in Burlin district. According to the police, the guys attacked six men in front of Akzhol café in Aksay and injured them. As a result, five people were taken to a regional hospital with various traumas. Investigation has been launched.

    West Kazakhstan region Incidents News
