Six more die from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, total at 67

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six more coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

In the city of Nur-Sultan, men, born in 1973, 1952, 1961, and 1950, have died from the novel coronavirus infection. A coronavirus-infected woman, born in 1941, passed away in West Kazakhstan region. Karaganda region registered a man, born in 1953, who died from COVID-19.

Thus, Kazakhstan’s coronavirus-related death tally is 67.

To date, 13,558 coronavirus cases are recorded in the country. 8,345 people have recovered from COVID-19.