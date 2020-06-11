  • kz
    Six more die from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, total at 67

    07:46, 11 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six more coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

    In the city of Nur-Sultan, men, born in 1973, 1952, 1961, and 1950, have died from the novel coronavirus infection. A coronavirus-infected woman, born in 1941, passed away in West Kazakhstan region. Karaganda region registered a man, born in 1953, who died from COVID-19.

    Thus, Kazakhstan’s coronavirus-related death tally is 67.

    To date, 13,558 coronavirus cases are recorded in the country. 8,345 people have recovered from COVID-19.

