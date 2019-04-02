Six regions of Kazakhstan to see nasty weather

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - April 3 weather warning has been issued for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

According to the weather forecasters, in Aktobe region, wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. Chances of a storm: 90%-95%.

Kostanay region will see patches of fog and 15-20 mps gusty wind. Chances of a storm: 90%-95%.

In Kyzylorda region, 15-20 mps strong wind, thunderstorm, and dust storm are expected on Wednesday. Chances of a storm: 95%-100%.

Patchy fog is expected in Mangistau region. Wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps. Chances of a storm: 90%-95%.

In North Kazakhstan region, there will also be patchy fog on April 3. The 15-20 mps wind with gusts ranging between 23 and 28 mps are predicted there. Besides, the next day, scattered heavy precipitation (snow, rain), fog, ice slick, and the 15-20 mps strong wind are expected. Chances of a storm: 90%-95%.



The mountains of Turkestan region will see shower Wednesday afternoon. In some areas, thunderstorm, hail, the 15-20 mps wind with 25 mps gusts are expected. Chances of a storm: 90%-95%.