    Six regions show growth in key indicators, National Economy Ministry

    10:28, 14 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At today’s government meeting Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov named regions demonstrating growth in key indicators, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to his words, in January-March 2020 six regions including Akmola, Aktobe Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East -Kazakhstan have demonstrated good results in mining, processing, agriculture, construction, housing delivery, investment and inflation.

    At the same time, Kyzylorda region showed decrease in 3 indicators. This is due to the slowdown in oil production and the completion of the construction of Saryarka gas pipeline.


    Tags:
    Economy Regions
