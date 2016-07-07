Six schools in Baikonyr use Kazakhstani education standard

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to Kyzylorda region Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has paid a visit to secondary school №277 in the town of Baikonyr today, Kazinform has learnt from pm.kz.

At the school, Prime Minister Massimov familiarized with its academic activities as well as present state and prospects of the development of educational sphere.



Head of regional education department Bakhytzhan Sailybayev said that six schools in the town had shifted to the Kazakhstani education standard.



Additionally, deputy akim (governor) of the region and special representative of the President of Kazakhstan at the Baikonur complex Serik Kozhaniyazov briefed the Prime Minister on socioeconomic development of Baikonur town and Toretam and Akai settlements.