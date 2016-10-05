Six schools to be commissioned in Kazakhstan by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Six new schools and four kindergartens are planned to be unveiled in Kazakhstan by yearend, Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the session of the Government, Minister Bishimbayev reminded that President Nazarbayev had earlier instructed to cut the number of schools in advanced state of disrepair and ensure all children aged 3-6 in Kazakhstan attend kindergartens by 2020.



"The Government earmarked 77.3 billion tenge (KZT) for construction of 96 education facilities, including 77 schools and 19 kindergartens, in 2015-2016," he noted.



Minister Bishimbayev said: "I would like to note that administrations of Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan regions and Almaty city fully disbursed the allotted funds. East Kazakhstan region and Astana city lag behind in this respect as they assimilated 80% and 70% of funds respectively. Construction deadlines were disrupted for a secondary school and a kindergarten in Atyrau region and East Kazakhstan region accordingly."



He also underscored that 43 education facilities, including 29 schools and 14 kindergartens, have already been commissioned across the country.



"Six schools and four kindergartens will be put into commission by yearend," he added.