Siyrbayev reelected as Kazakhstan&#39;s Banking Ombudsman

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Yerserik Siyrbayev will remain Kazakhstan's banking ombudsman for another two-year term.

The extraordinary session of the Council of representatives for banking ombudsman election in Almaty on Monday decided to reelect Mr. Siyrbayev. Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Financial Experts Association Serik Akhanov also participated in the session. Based on Article 40-1 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On banks and banking activity in the Republic of Kazakhstan" the banking ombudsman is elected by majority of votes of second-tier banks and other financial institutions. The council also includes representatives of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.