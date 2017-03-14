SK-Pharmacy top managers dismissed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov has commented on recent dismissal of SK-Pharmacy top managers whose activity was severely criticized by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“At the Presidential instruction, both the CEO and four executive directors of SK-Pharmacy – five people in total – were dismissed. New executive directors have been appointed,” the Minister said answering the journalists’ questions after the Government’s sitting.

As reported earlier, at the Feb 3 meeting of the Government , Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev named the activity of LLP SK Pharmacy - Kazakhstan's sole distributor on purchase of medications and medical products - as corrupt. “SK Pharmacy is the only distributor of medications. The company receives huge budgetary funds and it distributes them for purchase of drugs. They do not allow to build pharmaceutical plants in Kazakhstan. They hinder the activity of foreign businessmen who come to our country to build pharmaceutical factories, to manufacture medicines,” said Nazarbayev and commissioned the Minister to dismiss the leadership of the company.