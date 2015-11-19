SKA acquired rights for S. Moses

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - St. Petersburg's SKA HC acquired rights for best forward of the previous KHL season Steve Moses from Finish Jokerit, Vesti.kz informs referring to R-Sport.

In April, Moses signed on-year contract with the NHL's Nashville for one million US dollars. However, he did not make it to the final roster of the team and started the season in the American Hockey League where he now has 5 points after 12 games for Milwaukee.

Last season S. Moses scored 64 points in 70 games in the KHL. He also set a record of the league for scored goals in a season - 36. Photo: Vitalii Belousov