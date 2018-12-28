Ski Festival held in Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The Ski Festival took place in Turkestan region on Thursday.

Taking part in the event, Governor of the region Zhanseiit Tuimebayev said that the festival would give an impetus to promoting mass sports and tourism in the region.



"One of the goals of the festival kicked off in the foothills of Tolebi district is to enhance prestige of the historical Turkestan region. Another highlight is to develop historical and cultural sites of the region, its tourist potential along with the priorities of the President's Rukhani Janghyru Porgram. I am confident that the region will become soon one of the biggest tourist centres," Tuimebayev said.



Currently there are 70 tourist facilities in the district, in particular, there are six hotels, two recreational compounds and two children's camps open now. The district numbers 47 recreational places and more than 30 historical and archeological sites. More than 28,000 tourists visited Tolebi district since the beginning of the year. Three new tourists facilities were put on-stream this year.